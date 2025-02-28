Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Formula One Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. 156,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.14. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

