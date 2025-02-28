Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

