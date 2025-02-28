FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) vs. Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Financial Comparison

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstGroup and Zealand Pharma A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $5.93 billion 0.24 -$19.99 million N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S $9.09 million 764.00 -$102.18 million ($2.36) -41.43

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FirstGroup and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -1,725.03% -15.24% -13.77%

Risk & Volatility

FirstGroup has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstGroup beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.