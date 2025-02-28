First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

FUSB stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 13.21%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

