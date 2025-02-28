First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.
First US Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
FUSB stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
