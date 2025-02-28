First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 295.2% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,932,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,777,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,798,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

