First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 295.2% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,932,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,777,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,798,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

