First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 352,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.01 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

