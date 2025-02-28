First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
DDIV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 1,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,510. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
