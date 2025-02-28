First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lowered by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

