First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,185,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at First Horizon
In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon
First Horizon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.44.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.
First Horizon Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.