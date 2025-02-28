First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

