First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

