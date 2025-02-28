First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

SF opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

