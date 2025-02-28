First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $8.50. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3,210 shares traded.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

