First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

