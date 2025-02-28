First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $151.54 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.