First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

