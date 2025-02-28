First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average of $279.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

