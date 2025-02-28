First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 125,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,384,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $615,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

