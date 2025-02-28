First American Bank Purchases 624 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

