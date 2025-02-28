First American Bank Buys 104 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

