First Advantage’s (FA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

First Advantage Stock Down 8.5 %

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

NYSE:FA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

