First Advantage’s (FA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.
First Advantage Stock Down 8.5 %
Institutional Trading of First Advantage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
