FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Stock Up 7.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.
About FinServ Acquisition
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
