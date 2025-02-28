Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average is $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

