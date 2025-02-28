Financial Security Advisor Inc. Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned 0.36% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,076,000 after buying an additional 2,994,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,240 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 825,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 574,200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,411,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 368,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

