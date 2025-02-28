Financial Security Advisor Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE CII opened at $20.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

