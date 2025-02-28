Financial Analysis: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Global-E Online -10.04% -8.56% -6.47%

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Oncology Pharma and Global-E Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global-E Online 0 1 11 0 2.92

Global-E Online has a consensus target price of $59.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Global-E Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Global-E Online”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global-E Online $752.76 million 9.29 -$133.80 million ($0.44) -96.80

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-E Online.

Summary

Global-E Online beats Oncology Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.