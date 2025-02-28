Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold” Rating

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $40.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $40.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

FSZ stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The company has a market cap of C$692.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.50.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

