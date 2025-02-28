Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

