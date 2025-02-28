Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

