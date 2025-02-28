FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

CBAOF stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.