FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
CBAOF stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
