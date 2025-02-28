FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,500 shares, a growth of 244.3% from the January 31st total of 766,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.8 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
About FIBRA Prologis
