FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,500 shares, a growth of 244.3% from the January 31st total of 766,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.8 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

