FFW Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of FFWC remained flat at $39.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. FFW has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.