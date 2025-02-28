FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $355.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $360.31. The firm has a market cap of $660.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.