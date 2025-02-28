Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Richard Reiss Sells 1,736 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $85.60 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Exponent

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 174.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

