Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Excellon Resources Stock Down 13.1 %
EXNRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,074. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About Excellon Resources
