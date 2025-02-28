Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.120 EPS.
NASDAQ EVRG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.42. 375,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
