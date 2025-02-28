Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 4.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.92 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

