Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Euronav had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 117.02%.

Euronav Price Performance

CMBT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 100,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.12.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

