Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Euronav had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 117.02%.
CMBT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 100,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.12.
