Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 17th

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.
Eureka Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Eureka Group
