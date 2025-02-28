Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 17th

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.

