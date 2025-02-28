Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 21,672,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,907,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

