ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SIXA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $313.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77.
About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF
