ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (SIXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

SIXH opened at $39.00 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

