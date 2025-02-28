ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (SIXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Price Performance
SIXH opened at $39.00 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.
About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy
