Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Esprit shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 162,711 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.
