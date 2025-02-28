Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 800,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 568,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 394,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 371,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

