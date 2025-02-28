Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 827 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after buying an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,150,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JMST stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.