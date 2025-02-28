Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,090 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 308.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

SCHG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

