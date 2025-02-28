Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of RAYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 14,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Erayak Power Solution Group
See Also
