Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RAYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 14,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.