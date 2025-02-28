Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,275,514.09. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,234. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE:EQH opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

