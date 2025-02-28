Equinox Gold FY2026 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

EQX stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,121,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,174 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after acquiring an additional 236,455 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 34.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,160,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

