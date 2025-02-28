EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Desjardins

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. CIBC raised their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.80.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Stock Down 1.9 %

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB opened at C$101.27 on Thursday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$78.24 and a twelve month high of C$114.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.